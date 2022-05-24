Broward dive rescue teams come together to recover, investigate sunken vehicles from Deerfield Beach lake

MIAMI (CBSMiami) - On Tuesday, the first of several cars were pulled from the murky Sailboat Lake in Deerfield Beach off Sample Road, west of Military Trail.

The first car was, what appears to be a 1993 Bentley. An older model Jeep SUV was also pulled from the water.

BSO will check them out to see what mysteries they may hold, as they and Pembroke Pines PD search for a few more cars.

"We know there are at least 8 vehicles in this lake behind me, there's another lake to my left which has a few more vehicles in it that we'll be working on in the next three days to try to get them all out of the water," said BSO Chief Diver Alexander Beer.

They were led here by the group Guardians for the Missing.

Sonar pictures show, what appear to be, cars in one of the lakes they're checking in the next few days. They were drawn here in their search for a man missing since 2015.

"They were out helping me look for a missing person, Steven Mackrell that's been missing 8 years now," said Guardians of the Missing Founder Alison McManus. "We were doing these two lakes and we got sonar hit for a number of cars vehicles," she said.

His car may or may not be here - but any of these could solve another mystery.

"They could be stolen, vehicles used in a crime, vehicles used in hit and run and they're trying to hide the evidence, it could be related to a number of things," Deputy Beer said.

Authorities said the three-day operation began Tuesday, May 24 and will end Thursday, May 26.

So, far 13 vehicles have been identified as possible sunken cars in Sailboat Lake, authorities said.

For more information about Guardians for the Missing, please visit their website at guardiansforthemissing.com.