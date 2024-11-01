Fatigued voters in Broward County glad election will be over soon

FORT LAUDERDALE - For months, we've been flooded with political ads and some tough campaigning. It's all about to come to an end.

"It's time to be done," Felix Fidelibus said.

CBS News Miami met up with him and his son Frank at Peter Pan Diner in Oakland Park.

We were trying to get a gauge on what voters are feeling as we approach Election Day.

"A lot of campaigns, they, like, are insulting each other all the time and throwing things out there, but you know, you just take that with a grain of salt," Frank Fidelibus said.

CBS Miami met up with Linda Sweet at Smitty's Sistrunk Wings in Fort Lauderdale. " I've been kind of overwhelmed with all of the information that I'm getting," Sweet said.

She said this election cycle felt different — but not in a bad way.

"I watched the news, I listened to everything, and I just made my mind up yesterday, and I went and voted.," she said.

She was going to mail in her ballot but then changed her mind after seeing a torched ballot box in the news.

"I became a little afraid, because I did have a ballot set to my home, but I decided I wasn't going to turn that in. I decided to go myself," she said.

Sweet as well as Frank and Felix look ahead with optimism.

"No matter who wins this election, we have to pray that, you know, they will see the light, and they will see what America needs to be successful and to continue as a super power," Felix Fidelibus said.

"This is our country, and in order for the country to run like we want it to, we have to get out and vote. And it's been exhilarating," Sweet said.

CBS News Miami asked voter Linda McTaw if she was concerned about that day after Election Day. "I'm not worried about anything, because I'm a praying woman, and I realize that God is in control at all times," she said.

George March was asked if he was going to believe the results. "I don't know. I'm not sure you know. It all depends," March said.