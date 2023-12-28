Watch CBS News
Broward County synagogue temporarily closes school after receiving bomb threat

By Alfred Charles

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A Broward County synagogue was forced Thursday to temporarily close its school after the site received a report of a bomb threat, authorities said.

No injuries were hurt during the incident at Congregation Kol Tikvah, located in Parkland, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to the synagogue shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday for a report of a bomb threat. Investigators apparently gave the all clear and the school was allowed to reopen a short time later, according to an email statement from the sheriff's office..

