Broward County Sheriff's Office unveils new training facility with Parkland memorial

Six years after Parkland massacre, BSO opens new high-tech training facility with memorial

FORT LAUDERDALE — Real-life simulations of an active shooter in a "shoot house" along with weapons training and emergency medical scenarios play out in a new state-of-the-art facility.

The BSO Research Development and Training Center, which opened on Thursday, is the result of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland back in 2018.

"It's because of that tragedy that this building is standing," said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony.

Some Parkland families toured the new facility. In the lobby are the names of the 17 victims who were murdered at MSD.

"The lobby's beautiful and it's a remembrance to all the loved ones lost that day due to failures that showed up on campus that day," said Gina Hoyer. She lost her son Luke.

Tony Montalto's daughter Gina was killed. He said it's important that trainees see those names.

"They're going to know they have to train hard, that they have to do everything they can to prevent this," Montalto said.

Hunter Pollack lost his sister Meadow that day. He points to six lines on the floor, signifying the six minutes that officers did not go into the building.

"It makes me sick to talk about but it has to be a constant reminder when BSO officers come in here to train that that can never happen again," he said.

The parents of Joaquin Oliver feel differently

"We don't feel comfortable having Joaquin Oliver's name in the memorial," said Manuel Oliver.

He and his wife Patricia pulled Sheriff Gregory Tony aside to tell him.

"We want your accountability, [and] responsibility. I think a judge and trial should take care of that," Oliver said.

"This agency is responsible. We have our guilt in this, we have blood on our hands. That's why I pushed for this advanced training," Tony said.

The Olivers want to close out a legal battle with BSO.

"You can tell your lawyers, it's on TV, that the order was given to get this done as fast and swiftly as possible but it has to be in compliance to the law," the Sheriff said.

The first training class should be in place sometime in August.