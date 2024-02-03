Broward County man arrested, charged for deaths of FHP trooper and truck driver in Port St. Lucie crash

PORT ST. LUCIE — The suspect in a police chase on Interstate 95 in St. Lucie County Friday that led to the death of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and truck driver has been arrested and charged for his involvement.

FHP announced Saturday that 30-year-old Michael Anthony Addison of Lauderdale by The Sea was arrested for the deaths of Trooper Zachary Fink and the semi-truck driver, who has not been identified.

Addison was booked into St. Lucie County Jail without bond, facing several charges, including vehicular homicide, felony homicide, driving without a license causing death or serious injury, and aggravated fleeing to elude with serious injury or death. Additionally, he had a warrant out for his arrest from Broward County for an aggravated battery charge.

Early Friday, a St. Lucie County deputy intially tried to stop Addison when he was driving twice the speed limit on I-95, but he disengaged several minutes later. Fink then picked up the pursuit, trying to stop him out of concern that he was endangering other drivers, FHP Col. Gary Howze said.

After Addison made an abrupt U-turn into the opposite direction of traffic, Fink followed and turned into the path of a tractor-trailer. The truck driver died at the scene and Fink was airlifted to a local hospital where he died, FHP stated.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said on social media that "our hearts go out to" the trooper's family and the Florida Highway Patrol.

Fink, 26, was a three-year highway patrol veteran, starting in Orlando before transferring to his hometown in the Port St. Lucie area. He's survived by a fiancee and his parents, Howze said.

"We intend to hold the Defendant fully accountable for the lives he's taken and the immeasurable pain he has caused. The Florida Highway Patrol, as well as the loved ones and friends of both Trooper Fink and the driver of the semi-truck, acknowledge that this is not the end of the loss suffered," said Executive Director Kerner. "Trooper Fink gave his life to hold the Defendant accountable and keeping our community safe from harm, and we will work to ensure Trooper Fink's intent is accomplished."

"Yesterday was a day of tragedy. It is impossible to summarize the feeling of loss felt due to the reckless decisions of one individual with a complete disregard for the safety of others," added Howze. "This criminal chose his actions that took two people from their families and loved ones. He cost Florida one of its finest selfless heroes in Trooper Fink. With his arrest, this repeat criminal will not escape the consequences of his actions and will be held accountable."

"All law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to protect our residents. This tragedy could have been prevented if Michael Addison followed the rule of law and complied with law enforcement. Thanks to the combined efforts of law enforcement, he will be held accountable for his actions," said St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson.