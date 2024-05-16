Brother of slain Miami Beach security guard calls for change after nightclub shooting

MIAMI - The Case family has lost a brother, a son and a father.

"A best friend, a cousin, a nephew. A grandson," said Marley Case's brother Jordan. He was great at everything."

Marley Case was gunned down while working security outside the Exchange nightclub in Miami Beach on Sunday. Police arrested 28-year-old Dvonn Reaux and charged him with second-degree murder.

Marley's brother Jordan says the family is still processing that Marley is gone forever. Jordan says his brother was trying to start his own business, and he now leaves behind a one-year-old son.

"He's turning two next month," Jordan said. "Yeah. So he will never even have a real conversation with his father. And that sickens me. That just. I mean it's just. I just can't describe the emotion."

He doesn't want this to happen to anyone else. So, CBS News Miami brought his concerns to Miami Beach City Commissioner David Suarez, who has a proposal in committee that would prevent any future nightclubs from opening in the city.

"I think we as a city have matured beyond a point where we no longer rely on our nightlife to be recognized as Miami Beach," Suarez said.

Commissioner Alex Fernandez has a separate proposal that would require stricter security measures at nightclubs, including metal detectors and requiring clubs to submit security plans to the city.

CBS News Miami's Steve Maugeri asked Suarez if these proposals could prevent another shooting outside a nightclub.

"Nothing is one hundred percent proof," Suarez said. "But I think it's a good start. It's gonna be a good start to really change the character of one of our most blighted avenues on Miami Beach."

CBS News Miami reached out to the Exchange nightclub about these proposals but have not heard back.

Jordan just hopes the tragedy can create change in the security industry, preserving Marley case's story as a name and not just another number.

"That would just further show how impactful my brother's life was," Jordan said. "Whether he's here or not. That's how I want him to be remembered. As a name not just as another victim on south beach."

Miami Beach police say there is no update on the investigation. They are not releasing any surveillance or body camera footage at this time. Even though an arrest has been made, the shooting remains under investigation.