Brightline to begin Miami-to-Orlando high speed rail service on Sept. 22, company says

MIAMI -- After a couple of false starts, Brightline said it will officially launch its high speed rail service between Miami and Central Florida when its Orlando station opens on Sept. 22.

The Orlando station, located at 10705 Jeff Fuqua Blvd., will operate from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. and will have around-the-clock parking service, according to the transit agency's website.

Brightline train Brightline

"Now, you can embark on an unforgettable journey between these vibrant destinations," the Brightline website says. "Are you ready? Let's OrlanGO."

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Brightline poured $5 billion to build stations and track between Orlando and Miami.

The company was forced to postpone two previous dates when it planned to launch service between the two metro areas because of incomplete training and certification, the Sentinel reported.

Train fares for adult passengers begin at $79 with more expensive tickets available for customers who want more luxurious travel options, like complimentary snacks and free bag check-ins.

In South Florida, the Brightline service has stops at stations in Aventura, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

Earlier this year, Brightline officially launched a shuttle service that will take passengers to and from Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to its train stations.