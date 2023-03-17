Watch CBS News
Brightline introduces new airport, Miami Beach shuttle services

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Brightline is expanding its services.

The company has officially launched a shuttle service that will take passengers to and from Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Brightline stations.

The shuttle will also include three locations in Miami Beach.

For more information on hours of operation and those locations, click here. 

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

March 17, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

