Brightline introduces new airport, Miami Beach shuttle services
MIAMI - Brightline is expanding its services.
The company has officially launched a shuttle service that will take passengers to and from Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Brightline stations.
The shuttle will also include three locations in Miami Beach.
For more information on hours of operation and those locations, click here.
