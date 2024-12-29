Brightline passenger says collision with Delray Beach fire engine happened in "less than a second"

WEST PALM BEACH — A passenger who was on the Brightline train that hit a Delray Beach fire engine and injured 15 people on Saturday morning shared his side of the story with CBS News Miami.

Zach Thrasher said right after the Brightline train passed a supply train on Saturday morning, the collision with a Delray Beach Fire Truck was faster "than a second."

"We felt an initial brake, and then the impact happened almost immediately after the brake," he said.

Thrasher didn't have time to brace for impact.

"It was an interesting way to end the holiday vacation," he said.

Thrasher said he was in the fifth train car from the front, telling CBS News Miami the table on top of his seat saved him from getting more than a few minor bruises.

"I'm happy the table was there, but if it wasn't there I probably would have flown into the seat in front of me," he said.

Thrasher documented getting off the train. He said there wasn't panic, but other people were shaken up by the incident.

"The staff did a really good job of quickly calming everybody down making sure we knew what was happening," Thrasher said.

Brightline released a video from the train that hit the fire truck, showing the guardrails down while the truck was on the tracks by Southeast Third Avenue and Southeast First Street.

"Railroad safety is a community-wide effort," the private rail company said in a statement on Saturday. "For everyone's safety, never drive around crossing gates when they are down."

Three firefighters and 12 passengers were hurt.

"I do know that we did have a concurrent call for service prior to this incident," said Delray Beach Fire Rescue Chief Ronald Martin.

Witnesses said it sounded like a building collapsed.

"We heard this incredibly destructive sound," said Adam Palance.

"It like crashed, it was like ka-boom," added Isla Palance.

Officials are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.