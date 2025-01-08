Watch CBS News
Person injured after car crash involving Brightline train in North Miami Beach, officials say

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI — At least one person was injured following a car crash involving a Brightline train in North Miami Beach on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The accident happened at the intersection near Northeast 163th Street and Biscayne Boulevard around 10 a.m., where Chopper 4 caught glimpses of a black car with its back smashed in and the Brightline train involved at a halt with front end damage. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told CBS News Miami that at least one person has been taken to the hospital but did not say how serious their injuries were.

Video shared by the social media account ONLYinDADE shows the moments of the crash, where it appears that the black car drove over the tracks while the guardrails were down and the warning lights were flashing right before impact.

Police were seen redirecting eastbound traffic on NE 163th St. and northbound traffic on Biscayne. North Miami Beach Police asked drivers to seek alternative routes as their investigation continued. 

CBS News Miami has reached out to Brightline for comment and police for more details surrounding the crash.

