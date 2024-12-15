Breezy conditions, occasional showers across South Florida with highs in the upper 70s

MIAMI -- Sunday will be very similar to Saturday's weather pattern, with ongoing breezy conditions and quick-moving occasional showers coming in off the Atlantic. Look for a mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures back in the upper 70s.

5-day lows for South Florida 12/15/24 CBS News Miami

Monday will bring more of the same, with on-and-off breezy showers, and winds gusting up to 30 mph with highs around 80 degrees.

While the wind will begin to lighten up for the rest of the week, Tuesday through Wednesday will feature more on-and-off showers being brought on by the persistent sea breeze out of the east. High temperatures will remain in the lower 80s.

5-day rain chance for South Florida 12/15/24 CBS News Miami

Changes arrive Thursday into next weekend as our next cold front moves through the area. Thursday will be the final day in the 80s with spotty showers set to move in ahead of the front during the day.

The front will clear South Florida by Friday morning, which will bring the return of drier and cooler conditions. The chill behind the front will really be felt beginning Friday night, as temperatures take a plunge back down into the 50s.

The weekend will be chilly with Sunday morning expected to be even colder as temperatures cool into the low 50s across the coast and 40s for some inland zones.