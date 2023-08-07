Brawl at Montgomery Riverfront goes viral, police issue arrest warrants

MONTGOMERY, AL. — Video showing a group of White men attacking a Black dock worker at Riverfront Park in Montgomery, Alabama, is going viral.

According to CBS affiliate WAKA Action 8 News in Montgomery, police were called around 7 p.m. local time to the 200 block of Coosa Street on reports of a disturbance near Riverfront Park. Once they arrived, they found a large group of people engaged in a physical altercation.

Video submitted to WAKA showed the fight happened a few feet from the water, where the brawl occurred right after a pontoon boat was blocking a riverboat from docking.

This video shows how the whole Alabama ferry brawl started.



Brother man was doing his job telling these folks to move their boat so the ferry could dock.



Privileged ass white people refused to move and then jumped him pic.twitter.com/6fPnjBDGsH — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) August 6, 2023

Officials said several people were detained and charges are pending at this time. Montgomery Police Department told WAKA that the incident is under investigation as they continue combing through several videos provided by the public and the city's video surveillance. MPD also told WAKA that they have issued four arrest warrants for those involved in the altercation.

MPD told WAKA that anyone with additional video of the incident is asked to send it to starcenter@montgomeryal.gov.