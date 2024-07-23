Boy, 6, loses hand in Deerfield Beach fireworks explosion

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating just how a 6-year-old boy lost his hand after a firework explosion in Deerfield Beach Tuesday morning.

Officials said they responded to the 600 block of NW 1st Terrace just after 10 a.m. and found a boy with a "complete hand amputation."

The unidentified child was flown to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale via rescue chopper.

Officials said the boy's injuries were non-life threatening.

Authorities did not say how or why the boy got a hold of the fireworks, as they continue to investigate.

It is not clear if anyone will be facing charges or if anyone had been arrested.

This developing story will be updated as soon as more details become available.