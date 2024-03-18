Boy, 12, accidentally shot himself in the head in Homestead

Child hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the head in Homestead

MIAMI - A boy is hospitalized after he accidentally shot himself in the head in Homestead.

It happened Sunday in a gated The Shores community off SE 13th Street.

Homestead police said the 12-year-old boy somehow got a hold of the gun and ended up shooting himself.

The boy was airlifted to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital where he was listed as stable, according to police.

It's unclear at this time who owned the gun and what led up to the shooting.

This is the second time in the last two months that a child has been accidentally shot. In January, a teenage boy died after he was shot in the head while a group of children were playing inside a Miami Gardens home.

According to police, a group of children were playing with a firearm when it went off. A 13-year-old was struck in the back of the head. He was airlifted to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital where he died.