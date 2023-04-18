Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Pompano Beach Middle School

FORT LAUDERDALE - A bomb threat led to the temporary evacuation of a Pompano Beach school.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, just after 9 a.m. deputies were sent to Pompano Beach Middle School, on NE 6th Street, to check out reports of a threat.

Students were initially evacuated to Kester Park but then herded into a nearby school.

The sheriff's office said all students and staff are safe.

A bomb squad was called to the school as were members of the sheriff's office's Threat Management Unit.

The roadways around the school have been closed due to the ongoing investigation.