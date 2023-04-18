Watch CBS News
Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Pompano Beach Middle School

FORT LAUDERDALE - A bomb threat led to the temporary evacuation of a Pompano Beach school.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, just after 9 a.m. deputies were sent to Pompano Beach Middle School, on NE 6th Street, to check out reports of a threat.

Students were initially evacuated to Kester Park but then herded into a nearby school.

The sheriff's office said all students and staff are safe.

A bomb squad was called to the school as were members of the sheriff's office's Threat Management Unit.

The roadways around the school have been closed due to the ongoing investigation.

First published on April 18, 2023 / 11:31 AM

