Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Pompano Beach Middle School
FORT LAUDERDALE - A bomb threat led to the temporary evacuation of a Pompano Beach school.
According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, just after 9 a.m. deputies were sent to Pompano Beach Middle School, on NE 6th Street, to check out reports of a threat.
Students were initially evacuated to Kester Park but then herded into a nearby school.
The sheriff's office said all students and staff are safe.
A bomb squad was called to the school as were members of the sheriff's office's Threat Management Unit.
The roadways around the school have been closed due to the ongoing investigation.
