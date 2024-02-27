Watch CBS News
Body of missing boater pulled from Miami River

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Body pulled from the Miami River near NW 2nd Street
Body pulled from the Miami River near NW 2nd Street 00:17

MIAMI - A body pulled from the Miami River on Tuesday is that of a missing boater.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, 35-year-old Abraham Mgowano from Berkeley, California was on a 44' cabin cruiser with 12 other passengers and the captain last Saturday afternoon when he fell overboard.

Officers with the FWC, Miami-Dade Police, and Miami Fire Rescue searched the area but were unable to find him.

On Tuesday, Mgowano's body was found floating near NW 2nd Street.

"Our thoughts are with Mr. Mgowano's friends and family during this difficult time," said the FWC in a statement.  

February 27, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

