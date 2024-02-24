Rescue divers searching Miami River for man who went overboard from charter boat

MIAMI — Rescue divers are currently searching the Miami River after a man went overboard from a charter boat on Saturday afternoon.

Miami Fire Rescue told CBS News Miami's Nikiya Carrero that they received the call around 2:30 p.m. near the area of North River Drive and Northwest 3rd Avenue on the Miami River.

According to MFR, a 48-foot-long charter boat was coming back in when one of the male passengers went overboard when it stopped. The U.S. Coast Guard was then called in with a dive team and fire boat to try to find the man.

First responding divers searched the area for about an hour but they couldn't find the man. The search efforts were then searched over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and upgraded the efforts from a rescue to a recovery.

This is a developing story. Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for further updates.