Body found near corrections department facility in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH — An investigation is underway after a body was found overnight near a Florida Department of Corrections site in Pompano Beach.
The body was near a fence at a workers' facility for those who have just been released from prison. It is unclear if the person is connected to the facility.
The building is located on NW 2 Street at Avondale Drive.
The Broward Sheriff's Office is conducting the investigation. They have not said if they have anyone in custody.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.