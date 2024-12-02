Watch CBS News
Body found near corrections department facility in Pompano Beach

By Morgan Rynor

/ CBS Miami

Body found near corrections department work release facility in Pompano Beach
Body found near corrections department work release facility in Pompano Beach 01:02

POMPANO BEACH — An investigation is underway after a body was found overnight near a Florida Department of Corrections site in Pompano Beach.

The body was near a fence at a workers' facility for those who have just been released from prison. It is unclear if the person is connected to the facility.

The building is located on NW 2 Street at Avondale Drive.

The Broward Sheriff's Office is conducting the investigation. They have not said if they have anyone in custody.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

