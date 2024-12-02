Body found near corrections department facility in Pompano Beach

Body found near corrections department work release facility in Pompano Beach

Body found near corrections department work release facility in Pompano Beach

Body found near corrections department work release facility in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH — An investigation is underway after a body was found overnight near a Florida Department of Corrections site in Pompano Beach.

The body was near a fence at a workers' facility for those who have just been released from prison. It is unclear if the person is connected to the facility.

The building is located on NW 2 Street at Avondale Drive.

The Broward Sheriff's Office is conducting the investigation. They have not said if they have anyone in custody.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.