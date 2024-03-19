Bodies of father, son removed from Hallandale Beach home

HALLANDALE BEACH - Neighbors are searching for answers after they say the bodies of a father and his son were removed from a home Tuesday morning just a few blocks west of Gulfstream Park.

For now, the case remains a mystery as Hallandale Beach Police say there are no signs of foul play.

First responders wearing white hazmat suits as a precaution were seen entering the home at 218 S.W. 8th St. all day.

Neighbors identified the men as Mike Lindstedt and his son Eddie. They say they were often seen going for walks together.

Neighbor Marina Alvarado told CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench said, "I am so surprised. This neighborhood has been very quiet. This was a father and son. His wife died a couple of years ago. I have lived here for 40 years and they came to live here 20 years ago. I never spoke to them. I just used to see them walking by when they went to the store for flour at the corner."

Alvarado said, "I would like to know how they died. I want to know how they died. It is very sad every time someone dies. I just wonder what happened."

Neighbor Michael Rosini said "They said there was no foul play suspected. It is very unusual that two people died at the same time without foul play."

During the day, police could be seen removing some items from the home.

The bodies were taken to the Broward Medical Examiner's Office.

No other details were released by police.