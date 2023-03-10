Watch CBS News
Board member: 100 teens involved in melee at Fort Lauderdale High

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - About 100 teens were involved in a melee at Fort Lauderdale High School on Friday,  according to Broward Schools Board Member Allen Zeman.

No weapons were found and serious offenders have been suspended, he said.  

Zeman also said there were disruptions at Stranahan High School and Sunrise Middle. 

No word of what may have caused the disruptions. 

No other details were immediately known. 

First published on March 10, 2023 / 3:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

