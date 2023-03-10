Board member: 100 teens involved in melee at Fort Lauderdale High
FORT LAUDERDALE - About 100 teens were involved in a melee at Fort Lauderdale High School on Friday, according to Broward Schools Board Member Allen Zeman.
No weapons were found and serious offenders have been suspended, he said.
Zeman also said there were disruptions at Stranahan High School and Sunrise Middle.
No word of what may have caused the disruptions.
No other details were immediately known.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.