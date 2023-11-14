Blue Origin teams up with Miami-Dade Public Schools to hold 'Space Day'

MIAMI - Behind the walls of I-Prep Academy on Biscayne Boulevard was a group of eager students, learning about everything under the sun in the world of engineering and outer space.

Blue Origin, a space technology company, teamed up with Miami-Dade Public Schools to hold a 'Space Day" where students learned about the importance of space exploration and STEAM careers.

"Science is something that's critical right now. It's very, very important, and we try to encourage a lot of involvement in the STEAM program," said Aileen Vega, Executive Director, Dept. of Science, Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

Students were asked questions about outer space, and their answers left presenters feeling positive about the future.

"Some of the kids actually knew about orbital mechanics, and these are second and sixth graders. I was blown away," said Michael Edmonds, SVP, Strategy Marketing Sales, Blue Origin.

One special guest also joined the students, retired U.S. Navy Captain and former NASA Astronaut, Winston Scott.

Scott was born and raised in Miami, and following his graduation from FSU, he became a Naval Aviator, and in the 90's he served as a mission specialist with NASA and was launched into space for 24 days.

"They're interested in what I've done, and that's what's important because we want some of these young people to think about doing the same thing -- that is going into science, technology, engineering, arts and math -- that's what we're trying to push," said Scott.

Curious kids asked Scott about his experience, and he says he's happy to answer, hoping to inspire these starry-eyed students

"If we're going to take care of our planet, we need to keep it clean and keep in healthy, and that's all science-oriented. We have to have people who are technically trained to give us a standard of living, the quality of life that we need and to preserve life and preserve our planet," said Scott.

CBS News Miami asked Scott about the most rewarding part of his career...

"Flying in space is really good and it's written up in the history books, but pretty soon, people will forget about that or what individual did what thing. But what they won't forget about, each one of these youngsters is who touched their lives. That's what's going to be lasting. So, maybe the most important thing I've done is go to schools like this and talk to young people," said Scott.