Bicyclist dies after struck by Brightline train and thrown under car in Pompano Beach

By Hunter Geisel

FORT LAUDERDALE — A man is dead after he was struck by a Brightline train while riding his bike and thrown under a car in Pompano Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:35 p.m., Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue were called out to a report of a bicyclist struck by a train near 300 N. Dixie Hwy.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Brightline train was traveling north along the east set of the tracks along North Dixie Highway and as it approached the Hammondville Road Crossing, the bicyclist moved around the crossing arms and entered the train's path, BSO said.

According to detectives, the train hit the bicyclist, throwing him off the bike and he went airborne. He then hit a red 2011 Toyota Corolla and became lodged underneath the car.

Emergency crews pulled the man from under the car, where he died, BSO said.

Witnesses told detectives that the crossing arms and signals were functioning properly at the time of the crash. Additional details surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

