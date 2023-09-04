Beloved Doral Academy teacher Maria Cruz remembered as a mother figure

DORAL - The Labor Day holiday Monday delayed students returning to Doral Academy K-8 Charter School on NW 97th Avenue and dealing with the death of a beloved teacher.

On Friday, their math and Spanish teacher, Maria Cruz died after being shot in her Palmetto Estates home.

Miami-Dade police confirmed Monday that Cruz and a visitor to the home were shot by Cruz's husband, police said in a statement.

"The deceased victim and subject were husband and wife... the surviving victim who is in critical condition is a family acquaintance."

Three days after the tragedy the couple's distraught daughter asked for privacy.

While at Cruz's charter school, former and current students gathered Sunday for a memorial.

She was remembered for always being there and endearing herself more as a mother figure than a teacher.

On her web page, she warmly welcomed students with a joyful message and invited them to look at the curriculum for the Algebra, geometry and Spanish classes she taught.