Bear seen roaming around Homestead captured, 'relocated,' state wildlife officials say

MIAMI -- Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Saturday that a bear seen roaming around a Homestead neighborhood has been captured and "relocated."

In an email to CBS News Miami, a spokesperson for the agency said the bear had been trapped and moved out of the neighborhood although she did not say where the animal was taken.

A homeowner's camera captured images of the bear as it walked around the Isle of Oasis area, near the Campbell Drive exit off the Florida Turnpike, not far from a wooded area.

Others reported seeing the bear in the area as well, including video taken from a cellphone of the animail in the area of SW 147th Avenue and Pacific Drive Thursday around 10 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

According to the FWC, black bears can be found almost anywhere in Florida, they prefer a mixture of flatwoods, swamps, scrub oak ridges, bayheads, and hammock habitats.

The area they roam in search of food, water, and adequate cover is called a home range.

They are more commonly found in the central and southwest portions of the state and are rarely spotted in South Florida.