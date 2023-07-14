Bear spotted roaming Homestead neighborhoods

MIAMI - Now there's something you don't see every day, a bear meandering around neighborhoods in Homestead.

A Ring camera spotted the bear walking around a neighborhood near the Campbell Drive exit off the Florida Turnpike at 312th Street, not far from a wooded area.

There were numerous other sitings of the bear.

Cellphone video captured it at the Isle of Oasis, SW 147th Avenue and Pacific Drive, around Thursday around 10 p.m.

Homestead police Captain Fernando Morales said he's not seen anything like this in the last 25 years.

Miami-Dade Animal Control and Florida Fish and Wildlife were notified about the bear which is still on the loose.

According to the FWC, black bears can be found almost anywhere in Florida, they prefer a mixture of flatwoods, swamps, scrub oak ridges, bayheads, and hammock habitats. The area they roam in search of food, water, and adequate cover is called a home range.

They are more commonly found in the central and southwest portions of the state. They are rarely spotted in South Florida.

Morales urges anyone who sees it to not approach it, instead, contact the police department at (305) 247-1535.