BCPS Superintendent Peter Licata's philosophy is student-centered, teacher-supported, principal-led

FORT LAUDERDALE - It's the job he always wanted and it's a reality for Dr. Peter Licata.

A day after the Broward School Board approved his three-year contract to be superintendent of schools, Licata sat down with CBS News Miami reporter Joan Murray to talk about a wide range of topics.

He said he spent some of Tuesday's meeting with area superintendents.

His biggest surprise so far? People recognizing him when he was out and about.

Although he was born in Broward, Licata spent nearly 30 years with the Palm Beach School District as a teacher, principal and regional superintendent.

He says his philosophy is student-centered, teacher-supported and principal-led.

He was asked what will be different in the classroom this coming school year. While he says much of what he wants to do won't be evident immediately he intends to have a stronger emphasis on building future opportunities for middle school students.

While the high schools have many programs geared toward college and professions, the middle schools lag.

"We have to jump on it right away. We aren't 800 pounds anymore."

He's mindful of the new voucher system that took effect July 1st that allows every parent in the state to access up to $8,500 for private or homeschooling.

He was asked about his impression of the school board. "You can't expect 9 people to agree on everything," he said. He demonstrated his ability to compromise when he dropped his desire to have a supermajority vote on his termination clause.

He also said he's talked extensively to the two Governor Ron DeSantis' appointments on the board, Torey Alston and Daniel Foganholi and came away with favorable impressions.

He says clear communication with the board is a cornerstone of his 90-day plan. He's also ready to tackle the parental rights push and the way race and gender are handled in the classroom.

He's aware of hundreds of teacher openings but is optimistic many jobs can be filled when school starts in August.