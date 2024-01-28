Baltimore Ravens fall to Kansas City Chiefs 17-10 in AFC Championship game

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens' season came to a heartbreaking end at M&T Bank Stadium Sunday night.

THANK YOU RAVENS 💜 The Ravens' season came to a heartbreaking end as they fell to the Chiefs 17-10 in the AFC Championship. It was a thrilling season and we loved every minute #thankyouravens #goravens #baltimore #wjz #ravensflock pic.twitter.com/Z8fb9Nqsto — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) January 28, 2024

The game was filled with thrilling moments, including Ravens' star quarterback Lamar Jackson catching his own pass at one point, but, in the end, the Kansas City Chiefs were crowned the AFC champions.

The Chiefs advance to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on February 11, 2024. The Super Bowl will be on CBS this year.

In a news conference after the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said, "I was proud of them. I was proud of the season they had. It was a team that faced a lot of challenges. I don't think it was a team that was too highly touted and they proved a lot of people wrong."

"We didn't do a good job of finishing. The defense did a wonderful job of holding a great offense to 17 points. We only scored one touchdown. No excuses, we got to take advantage," said Jackson after the loss.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with tight end Travis Kelce to strike first in the game. That touchdown led to the Chiefs taking the lead in the first quarter 7-0.

The Ravens answered in a big way with Jackson completing a 30-yard pass to rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers for a touchdown to tie the game.

By the end of the second quarter, though, the Chiefs were back in the lead sending the Ravens into the locker room down at halftime 17-7.

From that point on, the Ravens struggled in the second half. Despite a few signs of hope, including a 43-yard field goal from kicker Justin Tucker, it wouldn't be enough to get the win. The Ravens fell to the Chiefs 17-10.