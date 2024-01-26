Bad Bunny makes surprise visit to FIU, shares business experience and knowledge with students

MIAMI — Bad Bunny surprised hundreds of students at Florida International University this week, and instead of dropping some beats — he was dropping knowledge.

Bad Bunny surprised hundreds of students at Florida International University this week, and instead of dropping some beats — he was dropping knowledge. World Red Eye

The international reggaeton sensation stopped by The David Grutman Experience class at FIU on Thursday to share his business acumen with over 400 students. Grutman's classes are renowned for their celebrity guest appearances and Thursday night's spot was no exception.

With the students, Bad Bunny talked about being a dreamer and always giving it his all to achieve his goals, albeit in music, fashion or with Brickell's Gekko. He also shared how he only gets involved with opportunities that he feels are the most authentic to him, and how he remains true to himself even with fortune and fame.

World Red Eye

Bad Bunny had a student translate for him as he shared advice with future entrepreneurs about the importance of business relationships, and how instructor and South Florida hospitality mogul David Grutman introduced the "Monaco" rapper to hip-hop artist Drake, which led them to release the hit single "MIA."

The artist even had some fun, too, as he corrected his student translator during his discussion in a hilarious fashion.