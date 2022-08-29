Bad Bunny makes history, winning VMA artist of the year

Bad Bunny has won artist of the year at MTV's Video Music Awards on Sunday night — becoming the first non-English-language performer to win the title, according to the L.A. Times. The reggaeton superstar learned of his win while holding a concert at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

NBA veteran and fellow Puerto Rican Carmelo Anthony handed over the Moonman trophy to Bad Bunny after he was announced the winner. Drake, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Lil Naz X, Lizzo and Jack Harlow were the other nominees.

The Puerto Rican sensation is also the second Latin artist to earn the award after Camila Cabello won it in the 2018. In front of hundreds of thousands of fans at Yankee Stadium, Bad Bunny reflected on the victory and about staying true to himself – and his music.

"From my heart, I don't have words to describe what I feel and the pride of receiving this at the Yankee Stadium," he said in Spanish. "I always knew that I could become a huge artist without changing my culture, my slang and my language. I am Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, from Puerto Rico to the world."

Here’s the moment when the one and only @sanbenito Bad Bunny wins VMA artist of the year in Yankee stadium, in front of his people. The first Latino regatón/urban/trap artist to do it. Dale, Benito! Dale, cultura! pic.twitter.com/DMdrA6h1o3 — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) August 29, 2022

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was performing at the venue as part of his World's Hottest Tour. He also delivered a memorable performance of "Titi Me Pregunto," which was livestreamed during the VMAs. He kissed both a female and a male dancer on stage – one of the most talked-about moments of Sunday night's show.

He is coming off a successful summer swing after releasing his fourth studio album "Un Verano Sin Ti" in May. The album, which features songs across the Latin genre spectrum, currently sits at No. 2 at Billboard's top 200, spending 15 weeks in the rankings. Earlier this year, Sony announced Bad Bunny will also be part of a new Spider-Man spinoff, "El Muerto," which will make him Marvel's first Latino live-action lead.

In addition to his non-conforming and flamboyant style, Bad Bunny has also been known for speaking out on issues affecting his native Puerto Rico. He raised attention against the killing of a trans woman and condemned LUMA Energy, a private company that manages and supplies electricity on the island, for the frequent amount of blackouts.

MTV is owned by Paramount, which is the parent company of CBS News.