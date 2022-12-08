Backstreet Boy Nick Carter faces sexual abuse lawsuit

A sexual abuse lawsuit has been filed against Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, attorneys and the alleged victim announced Thursday.

Shannon "Shay" Ruth, 39, flanked by her attorneys at Thursday's Beverly Hills news conference, tearfully talked about the alleged 2001 incident where she, as a 17-year-old, was allegedly raped by Carter after a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Wash.

Ruth said the incident has had a lasting impact on her life. "For the last 21 years I've lived with pain, confusion, frustration, shame and self-harm as a direct result of Nick Carter raping me," said Ruth. She also encouraged other potential victims of Carter to come forward.

Ruth detailed the 2001 incident and said while she was standing in an autograph line, she was invited by Carter to his tour bus after the concert. Ruth, who has autism and cerebral palsy, was given "VIP juice" by Carter, and was then allegedly sexually assaulted on the bus, she said.

The lawsuit further accuses Carter of infecting Ruth with HPV, and the court document says three unnamed "Jane Does" also claim to be assaulted and HPV-infected by him.

Michael Holtz, an attorney for Carter, released a statement called the allegation "not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue."

"Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations against Nick, and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time," Holtz said. "No one should be fooled by a press stunt orchestrated by an opportunistic lawyer. There is nothing to this claim whatsoever, which we have no doubt the courts will quickly realize."

Ruth's attorney, Mark Boskovich, said Ruth was a virgin at the time of the alleged incident, and the civil suit seeks monetary damages, both punitive and compensatory.

"I hope that this is motivation to stop Nick Carter from assaulting and raping more women," said Ruth.

