Back To School: Miami-Dade, Broward face teacher shortages as new school year begins

MIAMI - On the job for eight years, Fania Desinord loves everything about teaching except the compensation.

"We are surviving. We would like an increase in pay. I live with my parents. That's how I'm getting by," she said.

First-year teacher salary in Broward now stands at $48,925/year plus benefits.

There are more than 100 classroom teacher openings, according to the district.

Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco believes the number of classroom teacher openings could be higher because some classrooms have a higher number of students than recommended.

Class size is an issue now that the state legislature passed a bill that takes the teeth out of previous class size limits. House Bill 633 removes penalties for school districts that fail to meet certain class size requirements.

Because of pay, inflation, the cost of housing, and other factors recruiting teachers is challenging.

"I think statewide it's a problem," said Miami-Dade teachers union President Karla Hernandez Mats. "Here in Miami-Dade it's an even bigger problem because the cost of living is so expensive, we continue to be 48th (in the nation) in teacher pay."

Hernandez Mats helped secure a teacher raise recently. The starting salary in Miami-Dade is $52,470/year plus benefits.

She said the state's culture wars are having a direct impact on recruitment. Teachers are limited in how sexual orientation, gender identity, and race are discussed and taught in Florida classrooms.

"The role of educators is to make sure we give kids access to a holistic view of the world so they have the right frame of mind to make decisions. But what we are seeing is censorship and restrictions. We are creating a world of narrow minded thinking children," she said.

Norma Schwartz has two children in Miami-Dade public schools. She worries about the effect of the culture wars on their teachers, especially after a Florida teacher was investigated last year for showing a film with a gay character

"Will they be able to ask questions and will the questions be answered? Will the teachers feel safe enough to be able to answer their questions," Schwartz wondered.

With all that teachers are facing returning back to school, we put some questions to teacher Fania Desinord, asking what would be a sustainable salary in her opinion.

"I'd say $70,000 to $75,000 a year," she said.

She said what keeps her going are her students.

"The ability to make an impact on their lives, it's incredible," she said.