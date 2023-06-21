Watch CBS News
Aventura police officer arrested, facing serious charges

MIAMI - An Aventura police officer is finding himself on the wrong side of the law on Wednesday afternoon following initial allegations of misuse of authority and false arrest.

Authorities said a complaint against Esteban Delgado, 30, led to an extensive investigation regarding an incident that occurred in Pompano Beach on Saturday, May 20.  

Authorities did not provide details about the incident. 

The Broward Sheriff's Office, which took over the investigation, said Delgado is facing several charges including two counts of kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Delgado has been suspended without pay. 

First published on June 21, 2023 / 5:30 PM

