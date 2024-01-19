Attention, South Florida drivers! Police will be out looking for impaired motorists

MIAMI - South Florida law enforcement officials have announced, that they will be patrolling South Florida roadways and highways looking for impaired drivers.

"Impaired driving is a serious problem in Florida. The Florida Impaired Driving Strategic Plan was created by the Florida Department of Transportation and the Florida Impaired Driving Coalition, establishing a coordinated plan addressing impaired driving issues in Florida," police said.

Officials announced that Miami-Dade County ranks 8th on the Florida Department of Transportation Highway Safety Matrix for impaired driving.

Law enforcement said they will be conducting "specialized high visibility enforcement and Driving Under the Influence Checkpoints" to address impaired driving.

The "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign" will be in effect through September 30 of the current year.

The goal, officials said, is to increase safety and decrease the number of injuries and fatalities.