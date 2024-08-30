Watch CBS News
Sketch released of attempted kidnapping suspect of 15-year-old girl in Pompano Beach

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office has released a composite sketch of a man they said attempted to kidnap a 15-year-old girl in Pompano Beach

Police said it happened at around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, near the 200 block of Northwest 12th Court. 

The victim told investigators she was walking to school on westbound Northwest 12th Court when an unknown man driving a gray-colored sedan stopped her and ordered her to get into his car. 

She told him no and continued to walk westbound, according to police. 

Detectives said the man drove next to the girl again and pointed a black and gray firearm at her and demanded she get in the car. 

That is when the girl quickly fled the area and reported the incident to police. 

Investigators describe the man as being 20 to 35 years of age. 

Authorities said the man had facial hair and was wearing a white tank top and black gym shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

