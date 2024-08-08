Watch CBS News
Local News

At least 2 injured after reported oven explosion at Hard Rock Stadium

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - At least two people were injured Thursday afternoon after what authorities called an explosion possibly involving an oven at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

It happened in the 300 block of Don Shula Drive. 

The extent of the injuries is not known at this time. 

Images from Chopper 4 showed one person being loaded into a rescue chopper.  

Several rescue units and police vehicles were seen outside the stadium.

This developing story will be updated as soon as more details become available. 

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.