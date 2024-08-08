At least 2 injured after reported oven explosion at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI - At least two people were injured Thursday afternoon after what authorities called an explosion possibly involving an oven at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

It happened in the 300 block of Don Shula Drive.

The extent of the injuries is not known at this time.

Images from Chopper 4 showed one person being loaded into a rescue chopper.

Several rescue units and police vehicles were seen outside the stadium.

This developing story will be updated as soon as more details become available.