Crippled by record flooding, Fort Lauderdale residents brace for more rain

FORT LAUDERDALE - Homeowners crippled by record flooding less than two weeks ago braced themselves for another blow. Forecasts called for heavy rain just as flood victims see progress toward recovery.

Jose Vazquez feels mired in the struggle. His home flooded with waist-deep water during South Florida's record rainfall. Without insurance and no place for his family to stay together comfortably, the retired roofer planned to fix the damage himself, Vazquez said.

Days later, he moved little more than a pile of trash and debris. When asked how soon he will be able to get his home back the way his family desires, Vazquez laughed and said, "as soon as I get some money."

Others see progress in the Edgewood community where flooding ravaged 279 homes.

Repair crews stripped Sheryl Henschel's place down to studs. They ripped out furniture and appliances. Her insurance covered some immediate costs and Henschel hopes they provide more financial assistance, Henschel said.

Two blocks away Vazquez just hopes the power stays on in his house. His family has been sleeping there without air conditioning or a working stove until now.

"Hopefully things are getting better today," Vazquez said. "Tomorrow is going to be better."

As long as there is no flooding rain, he is optimistic.