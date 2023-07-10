Watch CBS News
Artist creating giant Lionel Messi mural in Wynwood

By Mike Cugno

MIAMI - Lionel Messi is one of the biggest sports stars on the planet. Now he has a mural in Miami that's larger than life.

Before he hits the pitch for Inter Miami CF, his image is gracing a wall in Wynwood.

Reporter Mike Cugno spoke exclusively with the man holding the paint cans, Maxi Bagnasco. He said he got a pleasant surprise when the club's co-owner David Beckham stopped by while he was working on it.

"Wow, he's a very important person in the world. He came in and went up with me. I was all sweaty and I had my aerosol sprays. It was an incredible surprise," said Bagnasco.

Beckham's wife, international superstar Victoria Beckham, had fun documenting the mural as well. But the one person he'd really like to impress is the man himself - Messi.

"I don't know, it would be another surprise. Imagine if I had this surprise all the time, I would die. I would die right here," he said.

Bagnasco has painted murals like this around the world. The Messi project will likely take him two and a half weeks from start to finish. In that time he'll have plenty of visitors stop by in awe of his talent.

