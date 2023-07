Mike Cugno reports artist Maxi Bagnasco got a surprise visit from Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham who loved the work

Artist creates Lionel Messi mural in Wynwood Mike Cugno reports artist Maxi Bagnasco got a surprise visit from Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham who loved the work

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On