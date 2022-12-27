Artist brings light-projected art to Ukrainian capital Artist brings light-projected art to Ukrainian capital 00:40

Repeated attacks by Russia on Ukraine's power grid have left the capital of Kyiv in the dark. Now one artist is bringing light to the embattled city.

Artist Gerry Hofstetter is known for projecting massive pictures onto mountains and monuments around the world. For Christmas he brought his own generator to Ukraine. He spent the holiday projecting images of hope on buildings.

They included the colors of the Ukrainian flag, Christmas decorations and peace doves.

Russia began Ukraine's invasion in February 2022.

Currently, 9 million Ukrainians are without electricity.