Art Miami celebrates 34 years, showcasing global talent and rising stars

MIAMI - Art Miami, the city's longest-running contemporary art fair, marks its 34th year with an impressive lineup of 170 galleries from around the globe.

The event highlights modern and contemporary art and features works by approximately 800 artists.

Art Director Nick Korniloff described the atmosphere as one of enthusiasm and renewal.

"There's a height of optimism this week," Korniloff said. "We opened early for the first time at 11 o'clock and had a line out front. There's high energy and high hope."

Among the returning highlights is 13-year-old artist Andres Valencia, who first exhibited at Art Miami at the age of 10, becoming the youngest artist to ever participate in the fair.

A self-taught prodigy, Valencia continues to captivate audiences with his bold, colorful figurative paintings inspired by Picasso and Cubism.

"I first started painting when I was like six, and when I first came to Miami, people started buying my art," Valencia said. "It's fun to try out new styles, get inspired, and do different paintings."

Valencia's work has attracted high-profile collectors, including Sofia Vergara, Brooke Shields, and Channing Tatum. He recently published a book, Andres Valencia: Painting Without Rules.

When asked about the financial aspects of his art, Valencia was nonchalant. "Do we care about the money? No, not really. I mean, I guess it's nice, but that's not what's important."

At Art Miami and its sister fair ArtContext, prices range from a few thousand dollars to several million. Among the standout pieces is a Volkswagen sphere sculpture made from original parts of a 1953 Beetle, showcased by Art of the World Gallery from Houston.

"He makes eight in each color," said art dealer Mauricio Sampogna, noting the $160,000 price tag. "I'd keep this inside."

Elsewhere in Miami, the Wynwood Walls street art complex continues to celebrate urban creativity. This year's theme, "Street Art Icons," is commemorated in a book by Assouline.

The exhibition includes eight new murals and two sculptural installations, including subway car-inspired pieces featuring cracked glass portraits by Swiss artist Simon Berger.

Jessica Goldman Srebnick, daughter of Wynwood Walls founder Tony Goldman, reflected on a heartfelt tribute within the exhibition.

"The artist Logan surprised me by putting my dad as the conductor of the train," Srebnick said. "He really was the conductor of this neighborhood's expansion, beauty, hope, and inspiration."

Artist Elle, known for her vibrant feminist imagery, made her Wynwood Walls debut with a mural titled "Flower Power."

"For 15 years, I've been hoping to be invited to paint at the Wynwood Walls," Elle said. "It's a huge privilege and honor."

Art Miami runs through Sunday, offering a dynamic blend of art and culture that continues to elevate Miami's status as a global art hub.