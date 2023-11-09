Arrests made in deadly shooting outside Aventura luxury high rise

MIAMI - Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting outside a luxury high-rise condo tower in Aventura on Halloween.

According to police, surveillance video showed Kevina Ferguson, 27, and Nicolas Singleton, 38, meeting with a man just after 4 a.m. outside Turnberry on the Green, at 19501 W. Country Club Drive.

While the man was standing beside their car, Singleton reportedly shot him. When the man started running toward the building to get help, the video showed Singleton getting out of the car, running up behind the man, and shooting him in the head, according to police.

When Singleton turned to run back to the car, Ferguson reportedly said to get the man's cellphone. Singleton ran back to the man, grabbed the phone which was on the ground nearby, and then ran back to the car.

The two then sped off.

Police tracked down the owner of the car who reportedly told them it was being used by Singleton and Ferguson at the time of the murder.

Both were later picked up and questioned. According to police, both gave false statements until confronted with the evidence.

According to police, investigators determined Singleton and Ferguson "acting together agreed, conspired, and confederated with each other to lure the victim to a vulnerable location and kill him. Such conspiracy was clearly of a premeditated design to cause the victim's death and in fact, did so. Finally, following singletons killing of the victim, Ferguson aided and abetted Singleton by directing Singleton to get evidence from the crime scene that would have identified both Singleton and Ferguson."

Singleton and Ferguson face a number of charges including first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.