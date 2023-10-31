Man shot and killed outside Aventura high-rise condo tower, police say

MIAMI -- Police were searching Tuesday for the person who fatally shot a man outside a luxury high-rise condo tower in Aventura, authorities said.

Officers were called to the building at 19501 W. Country Club Drive in Aventura shortly before 4:30 a.m., a police spokesperson said. When they arrived at the location, which is the address for Turnberry on the Green, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The man, whose identity was pending, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police were searching for clues after a death was reported at an Avenutra building. CBS News Miami

Police said a suspect remained at large as of Tuesday morning and that officers did not have a description of the shooter.

Live video from the scene showed yellow crime scene tape erected outside the building and several officers going inside the building.

A spokesperson for the Aventura Police Department said details were not immediately available "as the scene is very fluid and both responding officers and subsequent investigative units are still working this as an active crime scene."