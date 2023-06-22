Watch CBS News
Arrested Aventura police officer unlawfully detained 2 people at gunpoint, warrant says

MIAMI - An Aventura police officer is finding himself on the wrong side of the law on Wednesday afternoon following initial allegations of misuse of authority and false arrest.

Authorities said a complaint against David Esteban Delgado, 30, led to an extensive investigation regarding an incident that occurred in Pompano Beach on May 20.

Delgado is facing two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of engaging in criminal offenses with weapons and one count of battery, stated the arrest warrant issued Monday.

According to the warrant, Delgado unlawfully detained two victims at gunpoint for over four minutes during the incident. Additionally, he caused a minor knee injury to one of the victims while they were unlawfully detained.

Delgado has been suspended without pay and has yet to post bond in jail. No further information has been released as of Thursday morning.

