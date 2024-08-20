Miami man accused of recording women with phone at Goodwill store

MIAMI -- Miami-Dade police arrested a man Monday after a woman at a Goodwill store caught him recording her while changing in the dressing room.

According to a police report, the Goodwill is located at 9760 Southwest 8 Street, Miami.

Diego Jose Rosales Morillo, 25, reportedly went into the changing area across from her and used his phone to record her while undressing.

The woman noticed Rosales Morillo while looking at the mirror in her room. She then put her clothes on quickly and confronted him before he "apologized" and said he "deleted" the video.

On Tuesday, July 9, the store manager saw Rosales Morillo and recognized him. Store cameras showed Rosales Morillo entering rooms to record a woman changing.

On Monday, August 12, a store video showed Rosales Morillo recording another woman.

Rosales Morillo was identified in a lineup by the store manager.

Police said Rosales Morillo admitted to being at the store but denied recording anyone and that he instead was "taking selfies."