Arrest made in shooting outside Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah

MIAMI - An arrest has been made in a shooting outside Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah earlier this week.

The shooting took place Tuesday shortly before 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the hospital.

Police say there was a family dispute outside the hospital and at one point 21-year-old Luis Rodriguez shot a relative in the arm.

Rodriguez's girlfriend had just given birth at the hospital.

"It's insane. You're talking about a 21-year-old, a recent arrival from Cuba (who) already committed a crime. Now he's not going to be able to see his child grow up. So not the smartest thing that he could have done because he is facing a second degree murder charge and could be looking at up to 15 years in prison," said Hialeah police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez

The relative he's accused of shooting, 43-year-old Carlos Costa, was treated in the hospital's emergency room.

Rodriguez appeared in court on Wednesday and was ordered to be held without bond.