Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah on lockdown following shooting

MIAMI - Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah was placed on lockdown Tuesday evening following a shooting outside the facility.

Hialeah police confirmed the shooting took place shortly before 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the hospital.

Ofc. Scarlett Hernandez, a Hialeah police spokesperson said, "I can confirm that one male entered the emergency room with a gunshot wound and is currently receiving treatment."

CBS News Miami has learned the man, who was not identified by police, suffered a gunshot wound to the forearm.

Police had taped off an area outside the hospital's entrance and reporters were told to move away from the scene.

CBS News Miami's Ivan Taylor is at the scene and will have a full report at 11 p.m.

Ivan said it was not clear who had shot the man or what the circumstances were surrounding the shooting.

Hialeah Fire Rescue tells CBS News Miami that they were initially called to the scene, but then they were told they were not needed.

There was a heavy police presence outside of the hospital, which is located in the 2000 block of W. 68th Street.

Police continue to investigate.