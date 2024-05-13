Arrest made in deadly Mother's Day shooting outside Miami Beach nightclub

MIAMI - An arrest has been made after a deadly shooting outside a Miami Beach club early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. at the Exchange South Beach at 1532 Washington Avenue.

Dvonn Reaux, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Marley Case.

Miami Beach police have not said what led to the shooting.

Miami Beach City Commissioner Joe Magazine and witnesses said Case may be associated with the nightclub, but police if he was connected to the venue.

Magazine said he took Sunday morning's shooting personally.

"The heart of our city," Magazine said. "On a Sunday. Mother's Day. It's likely that there's a mom waking up, now without her son."

People who saw and heard the chaos unfold were disturbed by it.

"We heard shots and that was it," said Levi Fuller. "And all of a sudden people started running."

"Very worried. Very worried for us workers around here," said Maria Hernandez.

Magazine said he's concerned about what kinds of crowds are coming to the busy strip on South Beach.

"We're a city of law and order but we need to examine some of these commercial venues that are bringing an element that is not conducive with our city."