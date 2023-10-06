Arrest made in Miramar hit-and-run crash from seven months ago, jail records show

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police have arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run crash nearly seven months ago in Broward County that led the victim's relatives to plead with the driver to come forward.

Tremaine Maurice Herbert, Broward County Sheriff's Office

Tremaine Maurice Herbert, 31, is facing several charges, including driving with a suspended license, failure to remain at an accident scene involving serious bodily injury, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, according to jail records.

It was not immediately clear if Herbert had posted bond and been released from jail. Investigators did not immediately disclose how they linked the suspect to the crash.

Police said the accident occurred on March 8 in Miramar as Jahmaar Williams was trying to cross Pembroke Road near the Florida Turnpike with his brother.

The crash left Williams hospitalized for several weeks, family members said at the time.

"Me and my brother were just out having a good time and going home as we were crossing the street he was struck by a car," said his brother Christopher Williams.

The hit-and-run crash in March was the second time over four months in which a pedestrian was hit and left on that same stretch of road.

Investigators said the car that struck Jahmaar Williams was a 2013-2016 white BMW, either a 528i, 535i or 550i that was missing the BMW emblem from the hood because it was later found at the crash site along with parts of the vehicle's grill.