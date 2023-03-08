Family seeks answers in Miramar hit-and-run of loved one

MIAMI - A family is pleading for help trying to find the person who hit their loved one as he and his brother were trying to cross the street on Pembroke Road in Miramar early Saturday morning.

"He's affectionately referred to by his mother and I as our miracle son. He was born at 28 weeks gestation, he was only 2 pounds when he was born," said Jahmaar Williams' father John. He hoping for another miracle.

Jahmaar's parents are looking for answers. They went to know who hit their son, just leaving him on the road.

"He didn't deserve to be struck down like that. He is in there fighting for his life. As his mother I am not leaving his side," said mother Eleska Moore.

Jahmaar has been unconscious, in the hospital, since Saturday. He was hit while he and his brother were crossing Pembroke Road just east of the turnpike. "Me and my brother were just out having a good time and going home as we were crossing the street he was struck by a car," said his brother Christopher Williams.

This is the second time since November that someone was hit and left on that same stretch of road. The first one was fatal.

In this case, police say the car that hit Jahmaar is a 2013-2016 white BMW, either a 528i, 535i or 550i. It's missing the BMW emblem from the hood, it was found on the scene — along with parts of the grill.

"For the person who did this, I forgive you." Jahmaar's mother said. "I know things happen, and we're not trying to do anything to cause…we just want you to step forward," she said.

If you have any information on the driver or that white BMW give Broward Crimestoppers a call at 954-493-tips.