Arrest made in killing of NW Miami-Dade watercraft business owner

Daughter of father who was shot, killed inside of his Northwest Miami-Dade business speaks out

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police announced Friday the arrest of a man in the killing of a Northwest Miami-Dade business owner.

Police identified the suspect as Joseph Fullwood, 46, in the killing of 48-year-old German Amado De La Cruz Jr.

Authorities did not provide a motive for the killing, as they continue to investigate.

Miami-Dade Police say he was shot inside the repair shop for personal watercraft that family members say he has owned for 7 years. He was transported to the hospital but did not survive.

On Thursday, CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench spoke with Ariana De La Cruz, 12, with her grandfather's permission as she said she wanted to speak out about her father.

It happened at the business at 3570 N.W. 50th St.

His daughter said, "My dad meant a lot to me. He was always with me. He would fix the jet skis. He was a handyman. I started crying. I started crying a lot, but I have to stay strong for my mother."

She said, "My father was very nice and helpful. He always helped everyone around him. He gave his friends shelter when they needed it."

The victim's father-in-law, Ernesto Perdomo, said "He was a really happy person. I don't know what happened. The question I have is I don't know why they killed him because he was such a nice person. He leaves 2 kids, her and the other son."

Perdomo said he had seen the business's surveillance video that police now have.

"They should put this guy in jail because he came at him like this and did pow pow with the gun, just like that. That's what I saw on the video," he said. "The guy came up and it was like pow."

Ariana De La Cruz said, "He got caught by surprise and when he turned around the guy shot him."

A friend of the victim who works at a business nearby along with family members believes the victim knew who shot him.

The friend, who did not want to show his face or give his name, said "The gentleman spent Tuesday all day here and he arrived here yesterday on Wednesday around 10 o'clock and left here after the crime was committed."

The victim's daughter also said "A lot of people here knew this guy. He was walking around here every day."

Miami-Dade Police could not say if the victim knew the shooter.

Anyone with information that can help should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-tips (8477).